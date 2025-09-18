Barometers trade with minor gains; pharma shares advance

The key equity indices traded with slight gains in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,350 mark. Pharma shares advanced after declining for previous trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 50.53 points or 0.07% to 82,760.61. The Nifty 50 index added 25.10 points or 0.10% to 25,355.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.13% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.14%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,035 shares rose and 2,060 shares fell. A total of 193 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharma index added 1.33% to 22,537.15. In the previous session, the index declined by 0.10%. Natco Pharma (up 3.11%), Biocon (up 3.01%), Mankind Pharma (up 2.99%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 2.86%) and Laurus Labs (up 2.31%), Aurobindo Pharma (up 2.06%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.59%), Ipca Laboratories (up 1.16%), Zydus Lifesciences (up 0.9%) and Cipla (up 0.87%) added. On the other hand, Ajanta Pharma (down 0.6%), Granules India (down 0.56%) and J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (down 0.1%) declined. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper added 0.63% to 6.507 from the previous close of 6.466.