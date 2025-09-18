Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade with minor gains; pharma shares advance

Barometers trade with minor gains; pharma shares advance

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The key equity indices traded with slight gains in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,350 mark. Pharma shares advanced after declining for previous trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 50.53 points or 0.07% to 82,760.61. The Nifty 50 index added 25.10 points or 0.10% to 25,355.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.13% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.14%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,035 shares rose and 2,060 shares fell. A total of 193 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharma index added 1.33% to 22,537.15. In the previous session, the index declined by 0.10%.

Natco Pharma (up 3.11%), Biocon (up 3.01%), Mankind Pharma (up 2.99%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 2.86%) and Laurus Labs (up 2.31%), Aurobindo Pharma (up 2.06%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.59%), Ipca Laboratories (up 1.16%), Zydus Lifesciences (up 0.9%) and Cipla (up 0.87%) added.

On the other hand, Ajanta Pharma (down 0.6%), Granules India (down 0.56%) and J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (down 0.1%) declined.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper added 0.63% to 6.507 from the previous close of 6.466.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.1200 compared with its close of 87.8500 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement shed 0.31% to Rs 109,500.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.03% to 97.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.56% to 4.054.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement shed 5 cent or 0.07% to $67.90 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

