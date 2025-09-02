Fortis assumes operational and financial control over Fortis Hospital Greater Noida

Fortis Healthcare announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, International Hospital (IHL), has entered into a 15-year lease agreement with RR Lifesciences for a ~200-bed fully operational multi-specialty hospital in Greater Noida. Fortis had been previously managing the facility under an Operations & Management (O&M) arrangement since its launch in October 2022 and will continue to operate the facility as Fortis Hospital Greater Noida under the new lease arrangement.

With the above, Fortis will assume complete operational and financial control, allowing it to consolidate the hospital's performance within its network. The hospital is built on a 1.35-acre UPSIDA-leased land parcel with 2.7 lakh sq. ft. of built-up area. The facility has the potential to expand capacity by an additional 50 beds within the existing set-up; taking the total to ~250 beds. Strategically located, it is well connected by the Greater Noida Expressway, Metro (Aqua line), Yamuna Expressway, and Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and is 34 km from the upcoming Jewar International Airport.