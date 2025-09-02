Zaggle Prepaid gains on inking pact with Suryoday Small Finance Bank

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services advanced 1.30% to Rs 406.30 after the company announced the signing of an agreement with Suryoday Small Finance Bank to provide its Zaggle Save platform, which focuses on employee expense management and benefits.As per the terms of the agreement, the contract will be executed over a period of two years.
The company clarified that its promoters, promoter group, and group companies have no interest in the awarding entity. It also confirmed that the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction under applicable regulations.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment. It is one of the largest numbers of issued prepaid cards in India in partnership with its banking partners. Additionally, the company has a diversified portfolio of software as a service (SaaS) products, including tax and payroll software, and a wide touchpoint reach.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank is a scheduled commercial bank. It commenced operations as an NBFC over a decade ago, with a clear focus on serving customers in the unbanked and underbanked segments and promoting financial inclusion. The bank has a wide presence across 15 states and Union Territories in India through its 710 banking outlets, with a strong presence in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha. It offers a wide array of services to customers through its asset and liability products via multiple delivery channels.
Shares of Suryoday Small Finance Bank rose 1.06% to Rs 123.55 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app