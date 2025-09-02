Zaggle Prepaid gains on inking pact with Suryoday Small Finance Bank

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services advanced 1.30% to Rs 406.30 after the company announced the signing of an agreement with Suryoday Small Finance Bank to provide its Zaggle Save platform, which focuses on employee expense management and benefits.

As per the terms of the agreement, the contract will be executed over a period of two years.

The company clarified that its promoters, promoter group, and group companies have no interest in the awarding entity. It also confirmed that the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction under applicable regulations.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment. It is one of the largest numbers of issued prepaid cards in India in partnership with its banking partners. Additionally, the company has a diversified portfolio of software as a service (SaaS) products, including tax and payroll software, and a wide touchpoint reach.