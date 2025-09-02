Paradeep Phosphates Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 September 2025.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 September 2025.

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd crashed 6.14% to Rs 214.1 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd lost 4.38% to Rs 10106. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 69661 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64724 shares in the past one month. Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd tumbled 4.36% to Rs 576.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.79 lakh shares in the past one month. Five-Star Business Finance Ltd slipped 4.10% to Rs 527.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24103 shares in the past one month.