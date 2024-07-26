Foseco India standalone net profit declines 33.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.36% to Rs 125.01 crore

Net profit of Foseco India declined 33.12% to Rs 18.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.36% to Rs 125.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 120.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.125.01120.9518.8315.1027.5323.8824.9721.8318.5027.66

