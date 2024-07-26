Diamond Power Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 200.69% to Rs 223.86 crore

Net profit of Diamond Power Infrastructure rose 200.00% to Rs 16.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 200.69% to Rs 223.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 74.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.223.8674.4510.7815.3121.5210.2416.635.5216.565.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp