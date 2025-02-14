Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Fourth Generation Information Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Fourth Generation Information Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 7:07 PM IST
Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net loss of Fourth Generation Information Systems reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.020.03 -33 OPM %-350.00-33.33 -PBDT-0.070.02 PL PBT-0.080.01 PL NP-0.080.01 PL

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

