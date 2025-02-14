Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Polson standalone net profit declines 10.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 7:07 PM IST
Sales rise 11.34% to Rs 22.59 crore

Net profit of Polson declined 10.71% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.34% to Rs 22.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 20.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales22.5920.29 11 OPM %16.2520.40 -PBDT3.153.40 -7 PBT1.711.84 -7 NP1.251.40 -11

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

