Fourth Generation Information Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 11:18 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Fourth Generation Information Systems reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales00.02 -100 OPM %0-350.00 -PBDT-0.17-0.07 -143 PBT-0.18-0.08 -125 NP-0.18-0.08 -125

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 11:18 AM IST

