Fractal Analytics is off to a flat start

Shares of Fractal Analytics were currently trading at Rs 878.10 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 2.43% as compared with the issue price of Rs 900.

The scrip was listed at 900, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 900 and a low of 855.15. On the BSE, over 2.39 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Fractal Analytics was subscribed 2.66 times. The issue opened for bidding on 9 February 2026 and it closed on 11 February 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 857 and 900 per share.

The Rs 2,833.9 crore IPO comprised a fresh issue of 11,372,222 equity shares aggregating to Rs 1,023.5 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 20,115,556 equity shares worth Rs 1,810.4 crore at the upper price band of Rs 900. Fractal had stated that it would utilize Rs 264.9 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds to invest in its unit, Fractal USA, for repayment of its borrowings; Rs 57.1 crore for the purchase of laptops; Rs 121.1 crore for setting up new office premises in India; and Rs 355.1 crore for investment in R&D and sales and marketing under Fractal Alpha. The remaining funds had been earmarked for general corporate purposes.

Fractal Analytics is an enterprise AI company providing end-to-end artificial intelligence solutions to global enterprises to support data-driven decision-making. With over 25 years of experience, the company operates through Fractal.ai and Fractal Alpha, serving clients across CPG and retail, TMT, healthcare and life sciences, and BFSI, with a customer base that includes several leading global corporations. Ahead of the IPO of Fractal Analytics on 6 February 2026, the company raised Rs 474.99 crore from anchor investors by allotting 52.77 lakh shares at Rs 900 each to 22 anchor investors. For the six months ended 30 September 2025, the firm recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 70.90 crore and sales of Rs 1,559 crore.