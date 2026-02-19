Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fractal Analytics launches Vaidya 2.0

Designed to power healthcare operating system based workflows

Fractal Analytics announced the launch of Vaidya 2.0, the next generation of its healthcare reasoning models available at Vaidya.ai. Debuting at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Vaidya 2.0 scores 50.1 on HealthBench (hard), outperforming OpenAI's GPT-5 and Google's Gemini Pro 3 on this challenging benchmark.

Designed to power Health Care Operating System based workflows, Vaidya 2.0 bridges the gap between raw data and healthcare action. It is the first AI model in the world to achieve 50+ score on OpenAI's HealthBench (hard) The model has been post-trained to deliver superior performance on a wide range of health care workflows.

Fractal is showcasing Vaidya 2.0 and its suite of healthcare innovations at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, held at Bharat Pavilion inside the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

