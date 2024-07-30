Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sastasundar Ventures consolidated net profit rises 2277.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 19.57% to Rs 270.29 crore

Net profit of Sastasundar Ventures rose 2277.86% to Rs 31.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 19.57% to Rs 270.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 336.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales270.29336.05 -20 OPM %-0.892.76 -PBDT25.2521.12 20 PBT23.6419.03 24 NP31.151.31 2278

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

