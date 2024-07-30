Ideaforge Technology consolidated net profit declines 93.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.21% to Rs 86.19 crore

Net profit of Ideaforge Technology declined 93.80% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.21% to Rs 86.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 97.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.86.1997.072.8529.358.1929.731.5725.071.1718.86

