Frog Cellsat consolidated net profit rises 85.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.95% to Rs 44.50 crore

Net profit of Frog Cellsat rose 85.89% to Rs 7.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.95% to Rs 44.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.85% to Rs 15.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 157.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 135.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

