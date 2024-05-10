Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Frog Cellsat consolidated net profit rises 85.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Frog Cellsat consolidated net profit rises 85.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 42.95% to Rs 44.50 crore

Net profit of Frog Cellsat rose 85.89% to Rs 7.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.95% to Rs 44.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.85% to Rs 15.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 157.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 135.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales44.5031.13 43 157.73135.19 17 OPM %16.9215.90 -12.9417.81 - PBDT9.675.27 83 23.1224.63 -6 PBT8.464.73 79 20.0123.03 -13 NP7.383.97 86 15.5215.09 3

First Published: May 10 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

