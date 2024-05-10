Rain Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 145.87 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.14% to Rs 3670.24 crore

Net loss of Rain Industries reported to Rs 145.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 105.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.14% to Rs 3670.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5253.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.3670.245253.499.3310.16161.05395.76-33.86203.03-145.87105.37

