Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Genomic Valley Biotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Genomic Valley Biotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Genomic Valley Biotech reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 96.92% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 93.75% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales01.00 -100 0.172.72 -94 OPM %093.00 -11.7632.35 - PBDT-0.040.94 PL 0.020.92 -98 PBT-0.040.95 PL 0.020.91 -98 NP-0.040.98 PL 0.020.65 -97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Genomic Valley Biotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Brawn Biotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Board of Rossari Biotech approves incorporation of subsidiary in Dubai

Kobo Biotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.23 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Fermenta Biotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.85 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Brigade Ent inks pact for Rs 660 cr residential project in Bengaluru

Sar Auto Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kapston Services standalone net profit rises 203.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Heads UP Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.96 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Citadel Realty &amp; Developers consolidated net profit rises 33.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story