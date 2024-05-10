Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ADF Foods consolidated net profit rises 58.36% in the March 2024 quarter

ADF Foods consolidated net profit rises 58.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 24.79% to Rs 153.63 crore

Net profit of ADF Foods rose 58.36% to Rs 25.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.79% to Rs 153.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 123.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.21% to Rs 75.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 56.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.56% to Rs 520.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 450.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales153.63123.11 25 520.33450.28 16 OPM %22.3221.49 -20.1717.91 - PBDT35.4326.40 34 113.6789.20 27 PBT31.0722.86 36 98.0775.46 30 NP25.8616.33 58 75.2956.10 34

