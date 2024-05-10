Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Grand Foundry reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Grand Foundry reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 80.00% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net Loss of Grand Foundry reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 80.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.020.10 -80 00.10 -100 OPM %-250.00-670.00 -0-940.00 - PBDT-0.13-0.84 85 -0.57-1.11 49 PBT-0.13-0.84 85 -0.57-1.11 49 NP-0.13-0.84 85 -0.57-1.11 49

First Published: May 10 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

