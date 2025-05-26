Frontier Springs standalone net profit rises 130.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 58.77% to Rs 70.08 crore

Net profit of Frontier Springs rose 130.89% to Rs 11.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 58.77% to Rs 70.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 166.82% to Rs 34.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 70.84% to Rs 231.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 135.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

70.0844.14231.34135.4123.8916.8121.4715.3416.807.8250.4121.1815.786.7446.4017.4711.665.0534.6612.99

