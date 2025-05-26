Rainbow Children's Medicare consolidated net profit rises 10.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.50% to Rs 370.11 crore

Net profit of Rainbow Children's Medicare rose 10.54% to Rs 56.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.50% to Rs 370.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 341.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.18% to Rs 243.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 217.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.88% to Rs 1515.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1296.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

