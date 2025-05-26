Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindware Home Innovation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.95 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hindware Home Innovation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.95 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 9.50% to Rs 699.02 crore

Net loss of Hindware Home Innovation reported to Rs 30.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.50% to Rs 699.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 772.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 68.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 25.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.12% to Rs 2522.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2776.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales699.02772.43 -10 2522.992776.31 -9 OPM %5.859.69 -5.679.46 - PBDT32.0859.01 -46 94.41206.42 -54 PBT1.7228.32 -94 -28.1287.58 PL NP-30.952.14 PL -68.2925.77 PL

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

