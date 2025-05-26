IFGL Refractories consolidated net profit declines 32.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.86% to Rs 448.53 crore

Net profit of IFGL Refractories declined 32.78% to Rs 8.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.86% to Rs 448.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 393.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.37% to Rs 42.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.83% to Rs 1653.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1639.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

448.53393.941653.031639.497.418.837.789.4232.7538.65132.28162.1012.7921.2059.5497.838.4312.5442.9881.67

