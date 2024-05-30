Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fruition Venture reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Fruition Venture reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 1:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.16 crore

Net loss of Fruition Venture reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 96.32% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.160 0 0.164.35 -96 OPM %-131.250 --218.75-5.06 - PBDT-0.15-0.07 -114 -0.22-0.14 -57 PBT-0.16-0.07 -129 -0.24-0.15 -60 NP-0.220.06 PL -0.370.08 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Fruition Venture reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

IFCI Venture Capital Funds standalone net profit declines 44.93% in the December 2023 quarter

Softrak Venture Investment reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Ontic Finserve reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Infomedia Press reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Wardwizard Healthcare reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Hazoor Multi Projects standalone net profit declines 39.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Sindu Valley Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mansi Finance (Chennai) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story