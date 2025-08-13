Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FSN E-Commerce surges after Q1 PAT jumps 79% YoY; clocks GMV of Rs 4,182 crore

FSN E-Commerce surges after Q1 PAT jumps 79% YoY; clocks GMV of Rs 4,182 crore

Aug 13 2025
FSN E-Commerce Ventures jumped 4.22% to Rs 213.60 after the company reported 79% rise in net profit to Rs 24 crore on a 23% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,155 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

EBITDA improved by 46% to Rs 141 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 96 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin for Q1 FY26 was 6.5% as against 5.5% in Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) in Q1 FY26 was at Rs 44 crore, up by 98% from Rs 22 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Falguni Nayar, executive chairperson, founder and CEO Nykaa said: This quarters performance underscores Nykaas ability to consistently balance growth and profitability across both our beauty and fashion businesses.

Our GMV for the quarter grew 26% year-on-year to Rs 4,182 crore, supported by accelerated premiumization and deeper market penetration. Since our IPO, we have consistently delivered mid-20s growth at a consolidated level.

Our cumulative customer base now stands at 45 million, reflecting the growing trust and adoption of our platform. The House of Nykaa Beauty business also continues to scale rapidly, driven by successful new launches and strong consumer demand, now contributing 18% of our overall beauty GMVa clear testament to our brand-building strength."

FSN E-Commerce Ventures is engaged in e-retailing of beauty and fashion products through three web portals: nykaa.com, nykaaman.com and nykaafashion.com. It also has 250 retail stores across India under the Nykaa brand. It manufactures private label beauty products under various brands- majorly Nykaa and Kay Beauty.

Aug 13 2025

