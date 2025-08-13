India's external commercial borrowing filings up 27% on month in Jun-25

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in a latest update that in June 2025, Indian companies, including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), filed proposals with the RBI to raise $3.48 billion through External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs). Of this, $2.73 billion was through the automatic route and $750 million through the approval route. This marked a 27.50% increase in the ECB proposals filed in May 2025.

