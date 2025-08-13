Minda Corporation climbs as Q1 revenue rises 16% YoY

Minda Corporation rose 3.82% to Rs 489.40 after reporting a healthy increase in revenue and EBITDA for the June quarter, supported by a strong product portfolio, expanding customer base and a focus on product premiumisation.

Consolidated net profit edged up 1.7% year-on-year to Rs 65 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 64 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, net profit jumped 25.5% from Rs 52 crore in Q4 FY25.

Operating revenue rose 16.2% year-on-year to Rs 1,386 crore from Rs 1,192 crore, and was up 4.9% compared with Rs 1,321 crore in the March quarter.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 71 crore in Q1 FY26, up 9% from Q4 FY25 but down 16.2% year-on-year. EBITDA came in at Rs 156 crore, a growth of 18.6% year-on-year and 2.2% sequentially. EBITDA margin stood at 11.3% in Q1 FY26, compared with 11.1% a year ago and 11.6% in the preceding quarter.

Ashok Minda, chairman and Group CEO said, "The first quarter of FY26 witnessed a strong performance, supported by resilient demand across key vehicle segments. Leveraging our focus on operational excellence, technology integration, and customer-centric initiatives, we continued to strengthen our market position. As we progress through the year, we remain focused on expanding our market reach, enhancing exports, and delivering sustainable value to our stakeholders through consistent execution and strategic initiatives." Minda Corporation entered into an agreement with Toyodenso to establish a joint venture company in India for manufacturing and selling of advanced automotive switches. The partnership will provide end-to end solutions for automotive switches across two-wheelers, passenger cars and other automotive segments in the Indian market. Minda Corporation will hold the majority stake in the newly formed venture, with an investment in the agreed shareholding ratio of 60:40. The new joint venture has already received orders from customers in India. This greenfield plant will be set up in Noida, Uttar Pradesh and is expected to commence operations by 2nd half of FY 2026-27.