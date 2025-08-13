Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen slips past 148 as risk appetite rises

Yen slips past 148 as risk appetite rises

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
The Japanese yen weakened beyond 148 per dollar on Wednesday as a rally in global risk assets cut demand for safe havens. US inflation data boosted expectations of a Fed rate cut next month, with the dollar index steady near 98. In Japan, manufacturer sentiment improved for a second month in August after a trade pact with Washington lowered US tariffs on cars and goods to 15% in exchange for a $550 billion Japanese investment package. Meanwhile, producer price growth slowed to an 11-month low in July, highlighting tariff pressures, while BOJ policymakers remain divided on the timing of future rate hikes.

