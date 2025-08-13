NSDL posts 24% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; demat account market share rises to 15.5%

National Securities Depository (NSDL) has reported 24% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 82.6 crore on a 19.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 161 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

Total expenses rose by 15.4% YoY to Rs 80.9 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) in Q1 FY26 was at Rs 109.5 crore, up by 26.8% from Rs 86.3 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

NSDLs demat account (net BO A/C) market share increased from 9.4% Q1 FY25 to 15.5% in Q1FY26 and crossed 4 crores account as of 30 June 2025.

The companys market share increased in unlisted market as the number of companies admitted in Q1 FY26 stood at 10,392, with overall market share 73.2% (equity) compared with Q1 FY 25 at 70.8%. Its market share by total demat custody value was 86.6%.