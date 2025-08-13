Cochin Shipyard gains after Q1 PAT rises 8% YoY to Rs 188 crore

Cochin Shipyard rose 1.09% to Rs 1,686 after the company reported a 7.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 187.83 crore on a 38.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,068.59 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.Profit before tax for the June quarter was at Rs 249.54 crore, up 5.8% from Rs 235.82 crore reported in the same quarter last year.
Total expenses jumped 41.0% YoY to Rs 873.38 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 325.06 crore (up 2.6% YoY), while employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 106.74 crore (up 6.9% YoY) during the period under review.
On the segmental front, revenue from shipbuilding stood at Rs 438.97 crore (down 16.6% YoY), while revenue from ship repair stood at Rs 629.62 crore (up 157.2% YoY) during the quarter.
Cochin Shipyard is a leading player in the construction of all kinds of vessels and the repair and refit of all types of vessels, including periodic upgrades and life extensions of ships.
