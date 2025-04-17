Fusion Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd, KFin Technologies Ltd, Delhivery Ltd and Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 April 2025.

Fusion Finance Ltd spiked 10.31% to Rs 156.8 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61322 shares in the past one month.

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd soared 8.65% to Rs 79. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

KFin Technologies Ltd surged 8.49% to Rs 1143.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65030 shares in the past one month.

Delhivery Ltd added 6.58% to Rs 280.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd rose 6.43% to Rs 269. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 44845 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33838 shares in the past one month.

