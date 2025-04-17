Suzlon Energy secures 100.8 MW EPC wind power project

Under this agreement Suzlon will supply 48 state]of]the]art S120 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice Towers (HLT), each rated at a 2.1 MW capacity. It will supply the wind turbines, oversee equipment installation, and execute the project, including erection and commissioning, while providing comprehensive operations and maintenance services post]commissioning. This project will enhance Sunsure Energyfs renewables portfolio and support its goal of delivering Round]The]Clock power to customers in Maharashtra.
