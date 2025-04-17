Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suzlon Energy secures 100.8 MW EPC wind power project

Suzlon Energy secures 100.8 MW EPC wind power project

Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 12:17 PM IST
Suzlon Energy has secured a 100.8 MW EPC wind power order from Sunsure Energy, marking their maiden foray into wind energy. The project is set to be executed in Maharashtrafs Jath region.

Under this agreement Suzlon will supply 48 state]of]the]art S120 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice Towers (HLT), each rated at a 2.1 MW capacity. It will supply the wind turbines, oversee equipment installation, and execute the project, including erection and commissioning, while providing comprehensive operations and maintenance services post]commissioning. This project will enhance Sunsure Energyfs renewables portfolio and support its goal of delivering Round]The]Clock power to customers in Maharashtra.

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

