Honda India Power Products standalone net profit declines 4.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 31.33% to Rs 144.17 croreNet profit of Honda India Power Products declined 4.44% to Rs 16.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 31.33% to Rs 144.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 209.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales144.17209.96 -31 OPM %11.439.67 -PBDT27.1727.83 -2 PBT21.8322.82 -4 NP16.1516.90 -4
