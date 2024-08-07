Gujarat Gas consolidated net profit rises 53.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.69% to Rs 4450.30 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Gas rose 53.14% to Rs 330.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 215.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.69% to Rs 4450.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3781.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4450.303781.5112.0410.26567.32405.33444.23290.22330.71215.95

