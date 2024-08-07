Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gujarat Gas consolidated net profit rises 53.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 07 2024
Sales rise 17.69% to Rs 4450.30 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Gas rose 53.14% to Rs 330.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 215.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.69% to Rs 4450.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3781.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4450.303781.51 18 OPM %12.0410.26 -PBDT567.32405.33 40 PBT444.23290.22 53 NP330.71215.95 53

Aug 07 2024

