Automotive Stampings & Assemblies standalone net profit rises 4.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.42% to Rs 191.95 crore

Net profit of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies rose 4.18% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.42% to Rs 191.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 219.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.191.95219.166.405.038.747.563.993.833.993.83

