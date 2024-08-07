Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Automotive Stampings & Assemblies standalone net profit rises 4.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 12.42% to Rs 191.95 crore

Net profit of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies rose 4.18% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.42% to Rs 191.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 219.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales191.95219.16 -12 OPM %6.405.03 -PBDT8.747.56 16 PBT3.993.83 4 NP3.993.83 4

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

