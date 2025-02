Future Market Networks consolidated net profit rises 36.36% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.32% to Rs 26.07 crore

Net profit of Future Market Networks rose 36.36% to Rs 6.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.32% to Rs 26.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 23.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.26.0723.4242.5047.8210.808.737.355.306.454.73

