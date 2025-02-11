Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 9.47% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.76% to Rs 1041.69 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Surfactants declined 9.47% to Rs 64.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 71.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.76% to Rs 1041.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 940.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1041.69940.4910.1311.96104.58112.9776.9087.8464.6171.37

