Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 9.47% in the December 2024 quarter

Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 9.47% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.76% to Rs 1041.69 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Surfactants declined 9.47% to Rs 64.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 71.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.76% to Rs 1041.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 940.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1041.69940.49 11 OPM %10.1311.96 -PBDT104.58112.97 -7 PBT76.9087.84 -12 NP64.6171.37 -9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KLG Capital Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2024 quarter

IMP Powers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Prudential Sugar Corporation consolidated net profit declines 54.13% in the December 2024 quarter

Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 37.47% in the December 2024 quarter

Waterbase reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.91 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story