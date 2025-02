ICRA consolidated net profit rises 30.73% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.48% to Rs 120.87 crore

Net profit of ICRA rose 30.73% to Rs 42.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 32.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.48% to Rs 120.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 114.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.120.87114.5934.8826.4059.9444.5655.7540.7342.0332.15

