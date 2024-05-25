Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Happy Forgings consolidated net profit rises 29.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Happy Forgings consolidated net profit rises 29.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.51% to Rs 343.34 crore

Net profit of Happy Forgings rose 29.74% to Rs 65.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.51% to Rs 343.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 302.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.43% to Rs 242.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 208.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.51% to Rs 1358.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1196.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales343.34302.47 14 1358.241196.53 14 OPM %28.2928.39 -28.5328.49 - PBDT103.4782.18 26 389.12334.21 16 PBT87.4667.83 29 324.39280.03 16 NP65.7850.70 30 242.98208.70 16

