Happy Forgings consolidated net profit rises 29.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.51% to Rs 343.34 croreNet profit of Happy Forgings rose 29.74% to Rs 65.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.51% to Rs 343.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 302.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.43% to Rs 242.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 208.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.51% to Rs 1358.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1196.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
