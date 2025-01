Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit rises 3.90% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.88% to Rs 587.89 crore

Net profit of Nippon Life India Asset Management rose 3.90% to Rs 295.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 284.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 38.88% to Rs 587.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 423.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.587.89423.3265.6161.22399.45364.57391.71358.05295.36284.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News