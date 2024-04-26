Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G G Engineering standalone net profit rises 1.86% in the March 2024 quarter

G G Engineering standalone net profit rises 1.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 206.54% to Rs 76.42 crore

Net profit of G G Engineering rose 1.86% to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 206.54% to Rs 76.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.47% to Rs 7.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 113.03% to Rs 212.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales76.4224.93 207 212.1199.57 113 OPM %10.00-0.24 -3.72-2.38 - PBDT8.625.29 63 10.458.87 18 PBT8.095.26 54 10.308.76 18 NP5.475.37 2 7.107.93 -10

