G K P Printing & Packaging standalone net profit declines 45.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.17% to Rs 7.10 croreNet profit of G K P Printing & Packaging declined 45.45% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 16.17% to Rs 7.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales7.108.47 -16 OPM %3.945.79 -PBDT0.300.45 -33 PBT0.110.23 -52 NP0.120.22 -45
