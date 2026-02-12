Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G K P Printing & Packaging standalone net profit declines 45.45% in the December 2025 quarter

G K P Printing & Packaging standalone net profit declines 45.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 6:36 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 16.17% to Rs 7.10 crore

Net profit of G K P Printing & Packaging declined 45.45% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 16.17% to Rs 7.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales7.108.47 -16 OPM %3.945.79 -PBDT0.300.45 -33 PBT0.110.23 -52 NP0.120.22 -45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Anmol India standalone net profit rises 673.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Basant India standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Agarwal Duplex Board Mills standalone net profit declines 59.26% in the December 2025 quarter

VCU Data Management standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Apex Capital and Finance standalone net profit rises 1642.86% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story