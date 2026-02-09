Associate Sponsors

G R Infra gains as Q3 PAT jumps 38% YoY to Rs 232 cr

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 3:59 PM IST
G R Infraprojects added 3.11% to Rs 1,023.85 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 37.70% to Rs 232.15 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 168.59 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 35.91% YoY to Rs 2,039.49 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 314.93 crore in Q3 FY26, up 35.38% as against Rs 232.62 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 36.19% to Rs 1,893.28 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 1,390.13 crore in Q3 FY25. Employee benefit expenses were at Rs 169.24 crore (up 21.13% YoY), while the cost of material consumed stood at Rs 113.59 crore (up 24.07% YoY) during the period under review.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit fell 1.46% to Rs 258.74 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 262.59 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue form operations jumped 36.22% year on year to Rs 2,308.27 crore in Q3 FY26.

On a segmental revenue basis, revenue from build, operate, and transfer (BOT)/annuity projects fell 6.50% YoY to Rs 1,245.75 crore, while revenue from engineering, procurement, and construction zoomed 342.76% YoY to Rs 920.56 crore in Q3 FY26.

GR Infraprojects is engaged in the construction of infrastructure facilities on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and build, operate, and transfer (BOT) basis.

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 3:59 PM IST

