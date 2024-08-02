Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

G R Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 49.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 18.07% to Rs 2030.30 crore

Net profit of G R Infraprojects declined 49.83% to Rs 155.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 309.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 18.07% to Rs 2030.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2478.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2030.302478.23 -18 OPM %18.1324.51 -PBDT335.00492.04 -32 PBT271.75431.80 -37 NP155.45309.84 -50

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

