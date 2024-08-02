G R Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 49.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.07% to Rs 2030.30 crore

Net profit of G R Infraprojects declined 49.83% to Rs 155.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 309.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 18.07% to Rs 2030.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2478.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2030.302478.2318.1324.51335.00492.04271.75431.80155.45309.84

