Expleo Solutions consolidated net profit rises 18.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.02% to Rs 252.17 croreNet profit of Expleo Solutions rose 18.38% to Rs 23.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.02% to Rs 252.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 225.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales252.17225.12 12 OPM %15.3914.60 -PBDT40.3133.92 19 PBT30.9525.86 20 NP23.9020.19 18
