Expleo Solutions consolidated net profit rises 18.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Expleo Solutions rose 18.38% to Rs 23.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.02% to Rs 252.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 225.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.252.17225.1215.3914.6040.3133.9230.9525.8623.9020.19

