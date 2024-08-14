Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

G S Auto International standalone net profit rises 158.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 14 2024
Sales rise 2.19% to Rs 38.24 crore

Net profit of G S Auto International rose 158.82% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.19% to Rs 38.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales38.2437.42 2 OPM %6.856.63 -PBDT1.481.27 17 PBT0.510.30 70 NP0.440.17 159

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

