G S Auto International standalone net profit rises 158.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of G S Auto International rose 158.82% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.19% to Rs 38.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.38.2437.426.856.631.481.270.510.300.440.17

