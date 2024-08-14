Yash Chemex consolidated net profit declines 8.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 57.66% to Rs 13.54 crore

Net profit of Yash Chemex declined 8.57% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 57.66% to Rs 13.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.13.5431.9816.994.322.101.642.081.620.961.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp