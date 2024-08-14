Yash Chemex consolidated net profit declines 8.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 57.66% to Rs 13.54 croreNet profit of Yash Chemex declined 8.57% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 57.66% to Rs 13.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales13.5431.98 -58 OPM %16.994.32 -PBDT2.101.64 28 PBT2.081.62 28 NP0.961.05 -9
