GACM Technologies consolidated net profit rises 46.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of GACM Technologies rose 46.43% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 73.82% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.321.9121.6929.840.590.460.410.280.410.28

