GACM Technologies consolidated net profit rises 46.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 73.82% to Rs 3.32 croreNet profit of GACM Technologies rose 46.43% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 73.82% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.321.91 74 OPM %21.6929.84 -PBDT0.590.46 28 PBT0.410.28 46 NP0.410.28 46
