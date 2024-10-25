Kamat Hotels (India) consolidated net profit rises 27733.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.41% to Rs 85.38 crore

Net profit of Kamat Hotels (India) rose 27733.33% to Rs 8.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 33.41% to Rs 85.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 64.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.85.3864.0026.3229.0916.534.6011.710.508.350.03

