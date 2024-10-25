Kamat Hotels (India) consolidated net profit rises 27733.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.41% to Rs 85.38 croreNet profit of Kamat Hotels (India) rose 27733.33% to Rs 8.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 33.41% to Rs 85.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 64.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales85.3864.00 33 OPM %26.3229.09 -PBDT16.534.60 259 PBT11.710.50 2242 NP8.350.03 27733
Powered by Capital Market - Live News