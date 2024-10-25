Control Print consolidated net profit declines 4.17% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.77% to Rs 101.79 crore

Net profit of Control Print declined 4.17% to Rs 13.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.77% to Rs 101.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 86.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.101.7986.4319.8823.7021.3921.3517.2317.9913.7814.38

