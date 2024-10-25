Control Print consolidated net profit declines 4.17% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.77% to Rs 101.79 croreNet profit of Control Print declined 4.17% to Rs 13.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.77% to Rs 101.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 86.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales101.7986.43 18 OPM %19.8823.70 -PBDT21.3921.35 0 PBT17.2317.99 -4 NP13.7814.38 -4
