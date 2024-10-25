Hindustan Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit declines 97.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.29% to Rs 99464.42 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation declined 97.55% to Rs 142.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5826.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.29% to Rs 99464.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 95371.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.99464.4295371.272.338.641877.738690.31348.197443.00142.675826.96

